USA’s ‘The Sinner’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 6).



On the strength of 213.7 million TV ad impressions for its promos, USA Network’s The Sinner is No. 1 on our chart. The limited-series drama based on the Petra Hammesfahr novel of the same name began its eight-episode run on Aug. 2.



The Sinner overtakes Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber, which slips to No. 3 after holding our top spot for two weeks in a row. A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath moves up to No. 2 from No. 5 while Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes slips down one notch to fifth place.



The only new entrant in our ranking is TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé at No. 4, which means broadcast nets are absent from our top five for yet another week.





1) The Sinner, USA Network

Impressions: 213,656,488

Attention Score: 95.21

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $2,078,315

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $271,933

2) Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Impressions: 167,895,393

Attention Score: 94.73

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,315,928

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $107,290

3) Manhunt: Unabomber, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 152,469,957

Attention Score: 93.76

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,685,955

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $626,590

4) 90 Day Fiance, TLC Channel

Impressions: 135,848,553

Attention Score: 94.60

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $766,780

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $191,401

5) OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Cartoon Network

Impressions: 134,911,979

Attention Score: 89.37

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,178,723

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).