Discovery Ramps Up Its Massive ‘Manhunt: Unabomber’ Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 30).

On the strength of 281.6 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Aug. 1 premiere, Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber takes the top spot on the chart for the second week in a row. The tally is actually way up week-over-week; in the previous 7-day period Manhunt promos had 167.6 million impressions.

With the exception of Discovery’s Shark Week cross-promotion with Volkswagen in third place (Shark Week programming was in second place last time), the rest of our chart sees new entrants: USA Network’s The Sinner at No. 2, Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes at No. 4 and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath at No. 5.



1) Manhunt: Unabomber, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 281,638,076

Attention Score: 91.72

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,375,922

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $753,715

2) The Sinner, USA Network

Impressions: 212,877,865

Attention Score: 94.45

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $2,674,285

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $490,985

3) Shark Week, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 199,326,950

Attention Score: 93.95

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,605,164

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $186,854

4) OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Cartoon Network

Impressions: 158,116,242

Attention Score: 91.71

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,534,175

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $7,008

5) Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Impressions: 136,268,109

Attention Score: 95.15

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,245,858

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).