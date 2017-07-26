Discovery Gives ‘Manhunt: Unabomber’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 23).

On the strength of 167.6 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Aug. 1 premiere, Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber takes our top spot. The “eight-episode event,” as the network calls it, stars Sam Worthington as the FBI agent, Jim "Fitz" Fitzgerald, who helped capture Ted Kaczynski.

Discovery also takes second place with Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy, which, after its Sunday airing, had plenty of viewers groaning about the fake (CGI) sharks that the real Phelps raced.

HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta, at No. 4 last week, moves up a slot to third. And Lifetime and Food Network enter our ranking at, respectively, fourth place with Dance Moms and fifth place with Food Network Star.



Who’s Spending What Where: July 17, 2017

1) Manhunt: Unabomber, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 167,629,633

Attention Score: 91.97

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,847,475

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Phelps Vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 159,106,281

Attention Score: 89.24

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $901,539.5

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $793,303

3) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 156,111,719

Attention Score: 97.15

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $490,855

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $83,194

4) Dance Moms, Lifetime

Impressions: 127,749,345

Attention Score: 93.96

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,427,267

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Food Network Star, Food Network

Impressions: 124,139,557

Attention Score: 91.75

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $744,456

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,334

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).