Nat Geo Gives ‘Earth Live’ Promos a Quarter Billion Ad Impressions
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 9).
On the strength of just over a quarter billion TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its July 9 premiere, Earth Live, the Jane Lynch-hosted National Geographic wildlife “global event,” again takes our No. 1 spot.
Our top three held steady week-over-week, with FX crime drama Snowfall returning at No. 2 and HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta again taking No. 3. That leaves fourth and fifth place to, respectively, two newcomers to our ranking: TNT’s Shakespeare drama Will and TLC’s OutDaughtered, a reality show about a family with all-girl quintuplets.
1) Earth Live, National Geographic
Impressions: 252,425,908
Attention Score: 90.71
Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,790,828
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $475,229
2) Snowfall, FX Network
Impressions: 193,596,039
Attention Score: 95.21
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 5%
In-network Value: $1,259,180
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $225,882
3) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV
Impressions: 177,515,277
Attention Score: 97.40
Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,327,092
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $115,256
4) Will, TNT
Impressions: 173,989,119
Attention Score: 95.69
Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%
In-network Value: $2,347,599
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $650,643
5) OutDaughtered, TLC Channel
Impressions: 151,133,986
Attention Score: 91.46
Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $681,688
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $675,124
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
