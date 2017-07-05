National Geographic Gives ‘Earth Live’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 2).



On the strength of 186.1 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its July 9 premiere, Earth Live takes our No. 1 spot. The two-hour National Geographic "global event" promises "the Earth's greatest wildlife, shot by the world's greatest cinematographers.” Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan are set to co-host. Last week’s chart-topper, Snowfall, FX’s new crime drama, slips to second place.



Meanwhile, for the first time in more than a month, a broadcast network makes our top 5—specifically ABC, in fourth place with its plug for Battle of the Network Stars, which it hypes as a face-off between “TV’s biggest variety stars vs. TV’s sex symbols.” Cable nets HGTV and Nickelodeon round out our chart with, respectively, Flip or Flop Atlanta at No. 3 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water at No. 5.

1) Earth Live, National Geographic

Impressions: 186,103,433

Attention Score: 95.86

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,556,540

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $382,787

2) Snowfall, FX Network

Impressions: 175,039,164

Attention Score: 95.79

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 6%

In-network Value: $1,770,508

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $250,292

3) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 141,535,908

Attention Score: 97.35

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,215,171

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $56,058

4) Battle of the Network Stars, ABC

Impressions: 121,812,848

Attention Score: 88.35

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,692,554

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $85,937

5) The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 107,787,265

Attention Score: 94.10

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,981,652

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $189,239

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).