FX Gives ‘Snowfall’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through June 25).



On the strength of 162.8 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its July 5 premiere, Snowfall, FX’s new crime drama, takes our No. 1 spot. It deposes previous chart-topper Wrecked, TBS’s Lost parody, which slips to second place.



For four weeks in a row, broadcast nets have been shut out of our ranking as summer cable heats up. Rounding out the top five this time: HGTV’s mother-daughter home reno show Good Bones, Ava DuVernay’s OWN drama Queen Sugar and AMC’s comic book adaptation Preacher.



Who’s Spending What Where: June 26, 2017



1) Snowfall, FX Network

Impressions: 162,793,307

Attention Score: 96.82

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $1,793,228

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $62,686

2) Wrecked, TBS

Impressions: 144,289,349

Attention Score: 95.68

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,492,501

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $223,179

3) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 140,382,958

Attention Score: 98.10

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,258,215

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $59,706

4) Queen Sugar, OWN Network

Impressions: 120,177,475

Attention Score: 91.78

Imp. Types: National 67%, Local 29%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $437,077

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $321,918

5) Preacher, AMC

Impressions: 119,929,209

Attention Score: 90.78

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,138,043

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,347,311

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).