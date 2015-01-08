ID Orders ‘In the Line of Fire,’ ‘Killer Instinct’ #TCA15

Investigation Discovery announced Thursday that it ordered new unscripted series In the Line of Fire and Killer Instinct, while Animal Planet announced that it has ordered unscripted series Matt on the Run during Discovery Communications’ TCA winter press tour presentation.

Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel, also announced that ID is devloping its first serialized podcast. Schleiff said the project is "an effort to capitalize on" the success of Serial, the enormously popular podcast from the producers of public radio program This American Life. Serial investigated a real-life murder case over the course of 12 episode. The untitled podcast is the first project in the format developed by ID.

In the Line of Fire, from Atlas Media, will profile law-enforcement professionals and their stories of survival. The series is scheduled to premiere in spring, 2015.

ITN Productions’ Killer Instinct, featuring journalist Chris Hanssen looking into horrific crimes, is slated to premiere in the third quarter of 2015.

Matt on the Run, about three friends engaging in 100-mile runs, is produced by Renegade 83.