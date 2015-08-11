ID Launches Podcast With ‘Homicide Hunter’

Investigation Discovery is expanding its podcasting business with Detective, featuring true crime stories from Lt. Joe Kenda, star of the network’s Homicide Hunter series.

Detective launches Tuesday, a week before Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda premieres its fifth season on Aug. 18.

The podcast, which owes a debt to the popular Serial, will provide 20-minute installments every other week for 20 weeks. ID already programs a weekly CrimeFeed podcast hosted by Darren Kavinoky and Loni Coombs.

“People are consuming media on every platform, and the next evolution for ID is to take our signature storytelling style and merge it with an inimitable voice and talent like Kenda to create an audio-only drama,” said Kevin Bennett, executive VP and general manager of Investigation Discovery. “Detective gives our insatiable fans the ability to whet their appetite on the go, delivering the compelling and intense intricacies in the crime genre that only ID can.”