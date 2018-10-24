ID Debuts ‘Cold Valley,' About Multiple Murders Never Solved, Nov. 29

Investigation Discovery (ID) premieres Cold Valley, a two-part special about a string of murders along the Idaho-Washington border in the 1980s, Nov. 29. A pair of investigators, Jackie Nichols and Gloria Bobertz, scrutinize the case of murders where the killer is known, but not enough evidence has been identified to prosecute him. “This ‘Person of Interest’ is alive and living as a free man today,” said ID.

Nichols and Bobertz dust off the case files, track down old witnesses and pursue a new set of leads. After its Nov. 29 premiere, the two-part series concludes December 6.

“This investigation is incredibly unique because it is so close to being finally solved,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Part of our mission at ID is to show real people with real stories and, here, the two women we feature are pursuing a story so chilling and compelling, it’s hard to believe it’s actually true.”

Between 1979 and 1982, five young people vanished in the Lewis Clark Valley area along the Washington and Idaho border. Only three of those bodies were found. The local police worked for years to find the culprit, but with minimal evidence and no leads, the cases went cold.

Nearly 40 years later, Detective Nichols revisits the case. Bobertz, a cousin of one of the victims, pairs up with her.

Cold Valley is produced for ID by Saloon Media and Pixcom Inc. Paul Kilback is the director and series producer and Michael Kot is the executive producer for Saloon. For Pixcom Inc., Nicola Merola, Charles Lafortune, Sylvie Desrochers and Jacquelin Bouchard are executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Ron Simon is executive producer.