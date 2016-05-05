Icon Network, Subway Team on ‘#LifestyleGoals’
Endemol Shine Beyond’s Icon Network has partnered with Subway on new series #LifestyleGoals.
#LifestyleGoals features Promise Phan, Natalies Outlet and SofiaStyled and follows the trio as they collaborate over one weekend in Los Angeles.
Sandwich chain Subway will be integrated into the eight-episode series and serve as national brand partner.
“In the ever-changing landscape of digital, we’ve come to know and love the authenticity of creators,” said Bonnie Pan, president of Endemol Shine Beyond USA. “We’re thrilled to have the Subway® brand join us on this unique series, where we move past what you see on screen and take fans on a journey, into the real lives of these digital influencers as they explore a new environment and build new relationships through collaboration.”
Icon Network is Endemol Shine Beyond’s beauty and lifestyle diginet and is helmed creatively by Michelle Phan.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.