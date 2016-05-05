Icon Network, Subway Team on ‘#LifestyleGoals’

Endemol Shine Beyond’s Icon Network has partnered with Subway on new series #LifestyleGoals.

#LifestyleGoals features Promise Phan, Natalies Outlet and SofiaStyled and follows the trio as they collaborate over one weekend in Los Angeles.

Sandwich chain Subway will be integrated into the eight-episode series and serve as national brand partner.

“In the ever-changing landscape of digital, we’ve come to know and love the authenticity of creators,” said Bonnie Pan, president of Endemol Shine Beyond USA. “We’re thrilled to have the Subway® brand join us on this unique series, where we move past what you see on screen and take fans on a journey, into the real lives of these digital influencers as they explore a new environment and build new relationships through collaboration.”

Icon Network is Endemol Shine Beyond’s beauty and lifestyle diginet and is helmed creatively by Michelle Phan.