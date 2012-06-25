ICM's Nicole Clemens Joining FX
Nicole Clemens is leaving talent agency ICM Partners to join
FX as senior VP of series development, the network announced Monday.
The veteran literary agent (who counts Sons of Anarchy
creator Kurt Sutter as a client) will assumer her new role at the News
Corp.-owned cabler in August, where she will report to FX executive VP of
original series Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, FX's head of series development and
executive VP of FX Productions.
Clemens was partner and head of the motion picture literary
department at ICM. She first joined the agency in 1997 and previously served as
a book-to-film/television agent.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.