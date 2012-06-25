ICM's Nicole Clemens Joining FX

Nicole Clemens is leaving talent agency ICM Partners to join

FX as senior VP of series development, the network announced Monday.

The veteran literary agent (who counts Sons of Anarchy

creator Kurt Sutter as a client) will assumer her new role at the News

Corp.-owned cabler in August, where she will report to FX executive VP of

original series Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, FX's head of series development and

executive VP of FX Productions.

Clemens was partner and head of the motion picture literary

department at ICM. She first joined the agency in 1997 and previously served as

a book-to-film/television agent.