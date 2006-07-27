ICM To Acquire BWCS

International Creative Management is acquiring the The Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann (BWCS) Agency in a deal expected to close next month.

BWCS is a literary agency with strong presence in the television industry. It represents creators and executive producers on shows including Grey’s Anatomy, My Name Is Earl, Law and Order: SVU, Scrubs, Two and a Half Men and King of Queens.

BWCS managing partner Chris Silbermann will become co-president of ICM, alongside co-president Ed Limato and will also serve as co-head, worldwide television, along with BWCS partner Ted Chervin.

BWCS founding partner Robert Broder becomes vice chairman at ICM and BWCS Partners Elliot Webb and Dan Donahue will become executive vice presidents.

In the wake of the deal, former ICM co-president Nancy Josephson is leaving the company. BWCS’ 27 agents all move to ICM.

Rizvi Traverse and Merrill Lynch's Global Asset Based Finance provided financing for the deal. Allen and Company served as an advisor to BWCS on this transaction.