Ice-T’s ‘In Ice Cold Blood’ Returns to Oxygen Feb. 13

Season three of InIce Cold Blood is back on Oxygen Feb. 13. Ice-T is host and executive producer. The show features true-crime stories involving sex, money and obsession, ”or a fatal cocktail of all three,” according to Oxygen.

Each episode features in-depth interviews and archival footage that spotlight a mystery, “recounted through the lens of expert detective work, unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping discoveries,” said Oxygen.

In Ice Cold Blood is produced by The Content Group with Steven Michaels, Brian Knappmiller, James Macnab and Jodi Flynn the executive producers, along with Final Level Entertainment with Ice-T and Jorge Hinojosa executive producing.

Ice-T made his name in rap, and stars in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, playing sergeant Odafin Tutuola.