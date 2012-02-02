'Ice Pilots' Docu-Series Joins Weather Channel Lineup

The Weather Channel announced Thursday that new docu-series Ice Pilots will join its primetime lineup, premiering March 5.

The series, produced by Omni Films, follows Buffalo Airways, a cargo airline based in Yellowknife, NT, Canada. Each episode features the airline's pilots as they man vintage WWII warplanes to transport cargo in the harsh and often dangerous conditions of Canada's Northwest Territories. The first of the six half-hour episodes will premiere at 9 p.m., and will repeat at 12 a.m.

Ice Pilots is the most recent addition to Weather Channel's expanding slate of original content; the series joins Coast Guard Alaska, Twist of Fate and upcoming Lifeguard!, Braving the Elements and Hurricane Hunters.