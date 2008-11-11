'iCarly', 'True Jackson' Deliver Record Ratings For Nickelodeon
By Mariel Bird
Nickelodeon scored big with record-breaking back-to-back premieres of the first-ever iCarly made-for-TV movie, iGo to Japan and the network’s newest series, True Jackson, VP which brought in a combined 11 million total viewers on November 8.
iGo to Japan became both broadcast and cable television’s highest rated program for the week amongst kids and tweens, the highest-rated cable entertainment television program for the week with 7.6 million total viewers as well as the highest-rated live-action television movie with K2-11, K6-11 and total viewers in Nickelodeon’s history.
Close behind, True Jackson, VP was the second-highest rated program on broadcast and cable television in the demo that week and drew in the network’s largest audience of kids 6-11, tweens and total viewers for a live-action series debut ever.
Additionally, each show scored triple-digit increases with all key demos over their respective time periods one year ago.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.