'iCarly', 'True Jackson' Deliver Record Ratings For Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon scored big with record-breaking back-to-back premieres of the first-ever iCarly made-for-TV movie, iGo to Japan and the network’s newest series, True Jackson, VP which brought in a combined 11 million total viewers on November 8.

iGo to Japan became both broadcast and cable television’s highest rated program for the week amongst kids and tweens, the highest-rated cable entertainment television program for the week with 7.6 million total viewers as well as the highest-rated live-action television movie with K2-11, K6-11 and total viewers in Nickelodeon’s history.



Close behind, True Jackson, VP was the second-highest rated program on broadcast and cable television in the demo that week and drew in the network’s largest audience of kids 6-11, tweens and total viewers for a live-action series debut ever.



Additionally, each show scored triple-digit increases with all key demos over their respective time periods one year ago.