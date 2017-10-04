IBEW Turns Up Heat in Charter Strike

The union representing about 1,800 Charter Communications employees in the New York area is turning up the heat in its months-long strike with the cable company, spending an estimated six-figures for an ad campaign aimed at showing how Charter’s policies are affecting workers.



News of the ad campaign was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.



The ad campaign comes a day after Charter announced plans to build a sprawling new headquarters in Connecticut, with state incentives tied to adding about 1,100 corporate jobs over the years.



Members of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 3 went on strike on March 28, over what they said were attempts by the company to cut workers’ health and retirement benefits. Charter has countered that it has offered workers a 22% raise in compensation (up to 55% for some employees) and a comprehensive benefit package including 401(k) savings plan with a dollar-for-dollar match up to 6 percent of eligible pay.



Charter spokesman Rich Ruggierio said the company would have no comment on the ads, adding that Charter’s focus is on “our customers and the fact that by keeping its members out of work, Local 3 is denying our employees a generous compensation package."



