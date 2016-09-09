IBC: TiVo Introduces New User Interface

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Just a day after Rovi finished it’s acquisition of TiVo and adopted the TiVo name, the new, combined company used IBC to announce a next-gen user experience service, built for connected TVs and mobile devices.

The new TiVo UX features an upgraded interface, prediction technology that basis recommendations on viewing habits, quicker access to content, a wider selection of platforms for users to choose from (linear, VOD and streaming apps), personalization features and customizable shortcuts.

“Content is paramount to today’s TV viewer, but finding what you want to watch has become increasingly difficult with the growing number of video providers. This was the impetus for the design of the new TiVo UX,” said Margret Schmidt, chief design officer for TiVo, in a statement. “We are transforming TV viewing into an easy, personalized experience.

“The new UX brings the content the viewer wants right up front faster through expanded discovery and predictions from their own cable subscription and the best online video sources. In short, we designed this UX so the viewer spends less time searching channel guides and opening apps and more time enjoying their favorite shows.”

The goal, she added, was to make every device a primary screen for content consumption, covering not just films and TV shows but also music and short-form videos.