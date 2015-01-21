Ian McShane Joining Showtime's 'Ray Donovan'

Ian McShane, Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee for his role as Al Swearengen on HBO's Deadwood, will join Showtime's drama series Ray Donovan for its third season, the premium network announced Wednesday.

In season 3 of the hit show, which starts production on Jan. 26, McShane will portray Malcolm Finney, a billionaire movie producer who hires Ray (Liev Schreiber) to extricate his family from a catastrophic situation. The character will have a season-long arc on the show, Showtime said.

