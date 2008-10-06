Ian Cameron Named Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week'

It's official. Ian Cameron has been named executive producer of This Week With George Stephanopoulos, based in Washington.

Cameron had been a senior producer at World News for the past seven years.

He replaces Kathy O'Hearn.

ABC News chief David Westin announced the move in an e-mail to staffers Monday.

"I'm pleased to announce that Ian Cameron has been named executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Ian has 23 years of broadcast journalism experience, and he lives and breathes politics. His editorial acumen and knowledge of Washington will be an enormous asset to the program," said Westin in the e-mail.

Cameran began his career at ABC in 1998 as a World News producer, including for the “Your Money” segments.

Cameron is married to Obama adviser Susan Rice, which was pointed out by blog fishbowlDC.

"we hire people based on their individual merits," said ABC spokesman Jeffrey Schneider. "In this case based on his 23 years in journalism and seven years as a senior producer on World News. Not based on who their spouse happens to be."