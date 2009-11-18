IAC's Notional Sets Slate

Notional, the IAC based production company born out of CollegeHumor.com, has announced its current development slate, as well as a pair of series it will be taking over production for.

The company will be producing the fourth and fifth seasons of Food Network's culinary competition series Chopped, as well as season nine of fellow Scripps program Don't Sweat It, which airs on HGTV.

Development-wise, Notional is partnering with a major production entity still to be announced on Ready, Set, Dance, a dance competitions series that will feature viewer interaction via the web.

Also in development are You vs. America, a game show that also utilizes the web for audience interaction; Chase The Money, a reality game show that includes elements of a classic TV prank show; and Love Taxi, a dating show that takes place in a taxicab.

Notional is led by Ricky Van Veen, who was one of the founders of CollegeHumor.com, which IAC bought a majority stake in 2006. It joins fellow production outfit Electus, led by Ben Silverman, in IAC's stable of companies.