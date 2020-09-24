Hyundai Tag Teams With WWE for ‘Better’ Series

Wrestler Big E can hardly be contained in a Hyundai as he surprises a fan

Hyundai is riding shotgun with the WWE in a digital video series called Drive for Better that shows wrestlers working with the automaker and its dealers brightening people’s lives.

The first of 10 episodes had its debut in July and showed tag team Big E and Kofi Kingston picking up a Hyundai Tucson and visiting an 8-year-old New Day fan for a socially distant birthday surprise with a bushel of Mattel toys.

A new episode, premiering Thursday, features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns making a virtual visit at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

The branded content appears on WWE’s digital platforms and the wrestlers’s social media channels.

“As an official sponsor of WWE, we are excited to be working together to share the personal stories of the Superstars and help put a smile on people’s faces,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “We both believe everyone deserves better and this series is representative of that.”

The series is part of a broader official sponsorship arrangement that also includes integrations across WWE platforms including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and SummerSlam pay-per-views on WWE Network.

Hyundai is also the co-presenting partner of WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, Sept. 27 and will receive weekly exposure in Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown programming throughout the month of September.

The campaign will devote cross-platform WWE media assets to support Hyundai Hope On Wheels during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They ran a similar program in 2018.