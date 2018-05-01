Hyundai Lines Up As Global Sponsor of History of Football

Hyundai Motor Co. has signed up as a global sponsor of History’s History of Football: The Greatest Story Ever Played.

The 14-day event about what Americans call soccer will premiere May 28 and run through June 10 in more than 160 territories outside the U.S.

For Hyundai, the sponsorship reinforces the automakers long-running relationship with FIFA, the worldwide soccer organization, and its association with the Men’s World Cup since 2002. Hyundai is presenting a World Football Museum in Moscow, where the World Cup is being held this year.

“The incredible stories told through History's rich mix of global and local commissions brings to life Hyundai Motor Company’s focus on football heritage and extends their deep relationship with fans around the world,” said Sean Cohan, president, international and digital media at A+E Networks. “In the same way that History is providing football fans with a unique and truly immersive viewing experience, Hyundai Motor Company is reinforcing its association with football, football fans and the passion of the FIFA World Cup.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, History will air original content commissioned by Hyundai, sponsorship credits and branded promos. There are also online and social extensions including History of Football interview clips.

“Hyundai’s long-standing association with football heritage, memorabilia and memories provides a tremendous opportunity for History to partner with another strong global brand as we engage fans around the world in a celebration of this mega sporting event,” Patrick Vien, Executive Managing Director, International, International, A+E Networks.

History of Football will air in markets including Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom; as well as across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Every major territory will present over 40 hours of content which will be a blend of global and local programming.

The series takes an in-depth look at the events that made legends of players such as Pele, Maradona, Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane, Villa and Muller.

As part of the 14-day programming event, History will present a slate of original, globally-focused documentary series as well as short form specials, complemented by a careful curation of films from previous FIFA World Cups. History channels around the world will also broadcast locally-sourced television series and documentaries that will offer a unique lens into each country’s particular passions for football.