Hydeck Succeeding Brooks at WVIT

Mike Hydeck has been named weekday evening anchor at NBC-owned WVIT Hartford. He will be taking over the chair from the retiring Gerry Brooks, though Brooks will continue at the station for another year co-anchoring 6-6:30 (he had originally planned to retire fully in November).

Hydeck will co-anchor the 11 p.m. news starting Nov. 23.

Hydeck joins WVIT from CBS affiliate WUSA and WFSB in Washington, where he was morning anchor at both.

In other station moves, starting with the Oct. 25 newscasts, sports journalist Kevin Nathan will move to news anchor at 4-5:30 p.m., with Kerri-Lee Mayland co-anchoring, while Keisha Grant is adding th 5 p.m. newscast to her anchoring duties.