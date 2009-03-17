Hustler TV Goes High-Def

Posted at 5:53 p.m. ET

Hustler TV is banking on the fact that not only sports, news, and movies look better in HD. The adult entertainment company is launching HustlerHD, a new high-definition broadcast service, on May 1. The channel will offer content from top adult studios all filmed, edited, and broadcast in true HD.



“HustlerHD has the most true HD adult content from the top adult studios with no up-converted movies,” said LFP Inc. and Hustler TV president Michael H. Klein in a statement. “That will ensure the highest buy rate among the HD enthusiasts. With more and more consumers buying HD TV’s, there is a growing market for top quality adult HD programming.”



The network has managed video-on-demand and pay-per-view for decades across multiple platforms. The new HD network will deliver new VOD titles from Hustler TV each month with a 50% refresh rate.



Larry Flynt’s Hustler TV is currently available in more than 45 million homes in the United States and is the most widely-distributed adult network in Europe. It can be seen in more than 50 countries.