Hurwitz Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Mitch Hurwitz has signed a multi-year deal to produce, develop, and create new series for Netflix, the company announced Tuesday.

Hurwitz is the creator and executive producer of Arrested Development, the fourth season of which was produced for Netflix and was the digital service’s first original comedy series. The deal with Hurwitz and his banner the Hurwitz Company keeps the producer in the Netflix fold.

“We are lucky to be in business with Mitch Hurwitz, a true genius with one of the most distinctive voices in comedy today,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “Mitch’s inventive approach to Arrested Development—one of the top TV comedies of this generation—was ahead of its time, and we’re fortunate to have him on our team.”

Hurwitz also created Sit Down, Shut Up for Fox and Everything’s Relative for NBC, and cocreated The Ellen Show for CBS and Running Wilde for Fox.