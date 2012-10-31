Hurricane Sandy Drives Weather Channel Ratings

The impending landfall of Hurricane Sandy on Monday gave The

Weather Channel its highest total day target demo delivery average to date in

2012 with 800,000 viewers 25-54 tuning in to the network's coverage, according

to Nielsen.

That audience was greater than the 464,000 demo viewers who

watched on Hurricane Isaac's landfall day in August 2012 and the

day-before-landfall average (572,000 viewers) for Hurricane Irene in August

2011.

On Sunday, Weather Channel drew 590,000 demo viewers in

total day (3 a.m.-3 a.m.). Overall, the network averaged 1.4 million total

viewers on Sunday, which ranked it fourth among all cable networks, and 2

million viewers on Monday.