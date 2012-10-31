Hurricane Sandy Drives Weather Channel Ratings
The impending landfall of Hurricane Sandy on Monday gave The
Weather Channel its highest total day target demo delivery average to date in
2012 with 800,000 viewers 25-54 tuning in to the network's coverage, according
to Nielsen.
That audience was greater than the 464,000 demo viewers who
watched on Hurricane Isaac's landfall day in August 2012 and the
day-before-landfall average (572,000 viewers) for Hurricane Irene in August
2011.
On Sunday, Weather Channel drew 590,000 demo viewers in
total day (3 a.m.-3 a.m.). Overall, the network averaged 1.4 million total
viewers on Sunday, which ranked it fourth among all cable networks, and 2
million viewers on Monday.
