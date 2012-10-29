Hurricane Sandy Causes Some Networks to Flip Monday Primetime to Repeats

Some networks will air repeat programming in primetime on

Monday as many affiliates in markets affected by Hurricane Sandy opt to stay

with local news coverage.

CBS will air comedy repeats from 8-10 p.m. with a CBS News

special on the storm running from 10-11 p.m., anchored by Scott Pelley. Sister network CW will also air re-runs of both Gossip Girl and 90210.

Fox, which

was scheduled to air Game 5 of the World Series, will instead air a repeat

episode of The X Factor.

ABC has made no changes in prime to its lineup of Dancing With the Stars and Castle,

though a spokeswoman said there would be schedule changes in local markets at

the discretion of affiliates.

An NBC spokesperson had not responded to a request for

comment at presstime.