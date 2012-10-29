Hurricane Sandy Causes Some Networks to Flip Monday Primetime to Repeats
Some networks will air repeat programming in primetime on
Monday as many affiliates in markets affected by Hurricane Sandy opt to stay
with local news coverage.
CBS will air comedy repeats from 8-10 p.m. with a CBS News
special on the storm running from 10-11 p.m., anchored by Scott Pelley. Sister network CW will also air re-runs of both Gossip Girl and 90210.
Fox, which
was scheduled to air Game 5 of the World Series, will instead air a repeat
episode of The X Factor.
ABC has made no changes in prime to its lineup of Dancing With the Stars and Castle,
though a spokeswoman said there would be schedule changes in local markets at
the discretion of affiliates.
An NBC spokesperson had not responded to a request for
comment at presstime.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.