Hurricane Cancels 'JKL,' Comedy Central Late Night Shows

Updated: 5:10 p.m. ET

After initially stating it would weather out Hurricane Sandy,

Jimmy Kimmel Live has canceled the

first of its planned shows from Brooklyn on Monday night.

"Due to stupid Hurricane Sandy and in the interest of the

safety of our studio audience, Jimmy

Kimmel Live! will not broadcast tonight from the Harvey Theatre at

Brooklyn Academy of Music," said a JKL

spokesperson in a statement. "We are hopeful to be back on the air

tomorrow night with Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan and Sharon Jones and the Dap

Kings."

The ABC late night talker had flow in staff and crew early to

beat the storm and put back-up generators in place to ensure the show could go

on in case of a power failure. An extended Nightline will now air in its place.

Comedy Central has also canceled tapings of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report for Monday, with Tuesday's production to be determined based on the storm's progress.

As of Monday afternoon, NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon was still planning to tape as scheduled

from 30 Rock in midtown Manhattan.

CBS' Late Show with David Letterman is also taping as planned, but without an audience on Monday and Tuesday, a show spokesperson said. Guests for Monday night are actor Denzel Washington and musician Paul Banks, both of whom were previously scheduled.