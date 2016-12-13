Huntsman Named 'Fox & Friends Weekend' Co-host
Fox News Channel has named Abby Huntsman as the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. Her first day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
Huntsman, the daughter of former Republican Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, has been a correspondent since joining the network in 2015.
Before that she was co-host of MSNBC's The Cycle and a producer for HuffPost Live. She is co-hosting with Clayton Morris plus a rotating co-host.
Huntsman is a natural fit. She has been substitute co-host for both Fox & Friends weekdays and morning show America's Newsroom.
“Abby’s energetic reporting and ability to connect with our viewers make her a great addition on the curvy couch. We are pleased to welcome her to the FOX & Friends Weekend team," said Suzanne Scott, executive VP of programming, who made the announcement.
She replaces Anna Kooiman, who exited the show in September.
