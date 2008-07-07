Hunter Rejoins NBC

Jamila Hunter was tapped by NBC Entertainment for the new post of senior vice president, programming and development, for alternative and digital media.

Hunter, who most recently was VP of comedy development at 20th Century Fox Television (My Name Is Earl, How I Met Your Mother), will head up alternative programming for NBC as well as working on Web series with NBC Digital Entertainment, reporting to executives at both NBC Entertainment and NBC Universal Digital Entertainment.

Her resume includes VP, development and production for Bravo, where she helped to launch Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Project Runway.

It will be a homecoming for Hunter, who was VP of alternative programs for NBC before leaving to join Bravo in 2005.