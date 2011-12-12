Hunter Nickell Leaves as Speed Channel Chief

Speed Channel said president Hunter Nickell is exiting the driver's seat at the motor-sports programmer, having grown to its current 84-million-subscriber reach under his reign since 2005.

He will finish several projects at Speed over the next few months and continue to explore opportunities within the Fox Sports Media Group, the channel said.

An interim replacement will be named shortly, the network said.

