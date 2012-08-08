'Hunger Games' Producer Makes First TV Deal With FXProductions

FX Productions, the studio arm of FX Networks, has signed a

first-look cable deal with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and their production

company Color Force, it was announced Wednesday.

The pact marks the first TV venture for Color Force, which

produced the 2012 blockbuster film The

Hunger Games and the Diary of a Wimpy

Kid franchise. With FXP, it will look to develop series projects from

writer-producers and secure the rights to adaptations.

Color Force represents the first POD deal for FXP outside of

the studio's existing relationships, like those it has with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

producer RCG Productions and Archer

producer Floyd County Productions, as the studio looks to increase its output.

Jacobson has spent 20 years as a senior film executive,

previously serving as president of Walt Disney Motion Picture Group overseeing

Walt Disney Pictures, Touchstone Pictures and Hollywood Pictures and launching

high-grossing franchises like Pirates of

the Caribbean, The Chronicles of

Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and The Princess Diaries.

Prior to joining Color Force in 2012, Simpson produced the Wimpy Kid films with Jacobson and was

president of Leonardo DiCaprio's production company Appian Way from 2004-07.