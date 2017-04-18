Hummel Joins Lionsgate to Start Canadian Distribution Unit

Lionsgate has hired Susan Hummel, who will be responsible for establishing the company’s first distribution office in Toronto and head the company’s Canadian distribution operations.

Hummel, named executive VP and managing director for Lionsgate’s Anchor Bay in Canada, had been senior VP for distribution and sales for FremantleMedia International. She headed FremantleMedia's first distribution office in Canada.

“Susan is an experienced and entrepreneurial distribution executive with deep knowledge of the Canadian television landscape who launched MGM and FremantleMedia’s offices in the territory,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television & digital distribution Jim Packer. “She is the perfect executive to lead the charge at our new office as we continue to maximize licensing opportunities for our expanding Lionsgate and Starz film and television portfolio as well as expand our unscripted television presence in this key territory.”

Before FremantleMedia, Hummel worked at MGM, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Twentieth Century Fox.