Hulu Trots Out New Features

About four months after launching its new platform/interface,Hulu said it has followed up with an array of new features that are based on viewer feedback.



Hulu said improved use of TV screen real estate, readability and legibility is among them, showing users more info as they browse for content. This also includes an increased weight of its font and “leading, padding and spacing” for its apps for Apple TV (tvOS), the Xbox One and Xbox 360 and Amazon Fire TV devices.



Hulu also highlights new episodes of series being watched on the customer’s Lineup view, and has made it available across supported mobile and TV-connected platforms.



For more, go to multichannel.com.