Hulu Streaming Dave Matthews Concert

Hulu, continuing its strategy of televising select live events, plans to stream a Dave Matthews Band Concert June 1. The concert, a first for Hulu, will be filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York City at 9 p.m., and streamed live across the web. It will be available for on-demand viewing in its entirety after it is over, sometime around 11:30 p.m.

Leading up to the concert beginning May 28, Hulu will be featuring Dave Matthews Band music videos and documentary footage, as well as performances from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show.

The live concert is part of an effort to promote Dave Matthews Band's upcoming album "Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King."