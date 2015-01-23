Hulu to Stream Titles from Univision’s Flama

Univision-owned over-the-top network Flama announced Friday that it will make five of its original series available to stream via Hulu. Series to be offered include Saving Lives, new episodes of which will appear weekly on Hulu, and all episodes of Taking on America, Drop the Mic with Becky G, Chachi’s Dance to Uforia and The Bodega available immediately for binge viewing.

Flama is an English-language digital network launched by Univision and Bedrocket Media Ventures in 2013 and targeting Hispanic millennials,

“We are proud of our pioneering partnership with Hulu,” said Flama GM Steven Benanav. “From Univision joining Hulu in 2012 as the anchor network for its first Spanish offering to now working with them to launch English-language Flama originals, this newest venture is a perfect partnership.”

Rodrigo Mazon, director of content acquisitions at Hulu, added, “Flama’s innovative content brings a large audience of youthful viewers to expand Hulu’s efforts within the Latino market. We’re proud to continue growing our relationship with the Univision family.”