Hulu Signs Deal to Get New Films From Magnolia

Hulu signed an output deal with Magnolia Pictures that will give the streaming video service the first pay-TV window to films released by Magnolia.

Hulu, competing with Netflix and a growing universe of over-the-top players, said it was doubling down on its efforts to secure film programming for subscribers. While original series get the most attention, movies draw a significant amount of on-demand viewing.

During the course of the deal, Magnolia’s independent films and documentaries will stream exclusively on Hulu following their theatrical run. The first releases will begin streaming on Hulu during the later half of 2017, the companies said.

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content, films are essential to that mix,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content at Hulu. “Magnolia Pictures continuously releases thought-provoking and award winning titles that we know our viewers will love.”

Hulu has also licensed films from Disney Studios, EPIX and IFC Films.

Magnolia has released documentaries including the Academy Award-winning Man on Wire, Food, Inc., Jiro Dreams of Sushi, The Queen of Versailles and Blackfish. Itsforeign films include Force Majeure and recent Oscar-nominees A Royal Affair and A War.

“We are very proud and excited to have struck such a meaningful partnership with a great company like Hulu," said Eamonn Bowles, president of Magnolia Pictures. "We look forward to the continued mutual growth of our companies.”