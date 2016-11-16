Hulu’s ‘The Path’ Back Jan. 25, ‘Casual’ Returns in May

Hulu has announced its mid-season slate, with season two of cult drama The Path debuting Jan. 25. The show comes from Universal Television and True Jack Productions and is created and executive produced by Jessica Goldberg, with Jason Katims and Michelle Lee exec producing too. Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan are in the cast.

Season “five B” of The Mindy Project, featuring seven episodes, debuts Feb. 14. Hulu grabbed the comedy after it was canceled on Fox in 2015 after three seasons. Universal Television produces Mindy, which is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller are with Kaling in the exec producer ranks.

Period drama Harlots debuts March 29 and features eight episodes. Set in 18th century London, Harlots is a co-production with ITV, created and executive produced by Moira Buffini and Alison Newman. Executive producers also include Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter.

The Handmaid’s Tale debuts in April. Starring Elisabeth Moss and Joseph Fiennes, the series comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. Executive producers are Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a Margaret Atwood novel.

Season three of Lionsgate-produced Casual debuts May 23. Hulu is offering 13 episodes of the dark comedy, which is created and executive produced by Zander Lehmann and exec produced by Jason Reitman, Helen Estabrook and Liz Tigelaar.

Casual earned a Golden Globe comedy nomination last year.