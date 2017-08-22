Hulu’s New UI, Live TV Service Hits the Xbox 360

Expanding its device footprint, Hulu said its new interface/experience and the beta version of its recently launched live TV service is now available on the Xbox 360 console.



In addition to providing access to a live TV service that Hulu introduced in May, the updated platform is personalized as it lets users create up to six profiles. Users can also tap into the UI to add premiums such as Showtime, HBO and Cinemax, pick the commercial-free version of Hulu’s SVOD service, and upgrade to an option that enables Hulu’s “Enhanced” cloud DVR or unlimited screens option.



Hulu’s new UI and Live TV service are also supported on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV devices, Xbox One consoles, iOS and Android mobile devices, and the Google Chromecast streaming adapter.



