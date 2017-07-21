Hulu’s Live TV Service Now Available on Amazon Devices

Hulu said its new live TV service will be available on the Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Hulu viewers who use those devices will be upgraded to Hulu’s new user interface and will have the option to also subscribe to the new Hulu virtual MVPD service, which offers more than 40 channels of live TV.

Hulu’s live service was originally launched on five platforms: Apple TV, Xbox One, iOS and Android mobile devices.

“Focusing on a handful of devices allowed us to learn a lot from our viewers on those devices and make many improvements over the past few weeks. Now, we’re excited to bring the brand-new Hulu to even more TV fans,” said Richard Irving, Hulu’s head of product, in a blog post.

Amazon device users will be able to add premium channels including HBO, Cinemax and Showtime to their subscriptions.