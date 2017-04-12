Hulu Renews ‘The Path’ for Season Three
Hulu has renewed drama The Path for a 13-episode third season. The second season finale airs Wednesday.
The Path stars Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy. Paul’s character, and his family, are members of a new age organization with some cultish aspects.
The Path is produced by Universal Television.
Jessica Goldberg will be showrunner/executive producer for the next season. Executive producers also include Jason Katims and Michelle Lee of True Jack Productions.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.