Hulu Renews ‘The Path’ for Season Three

Hulu has renewed drama The Path for a 13-episode third season. The second season finale airs Wednesday.

The Path stars Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy. Paul’s character, and his family, are members of a new age organization with some cultish aspects.

The Path is produced by Universal Television.

Jessica Goldberg will be showrunner/executive producer for the next season. Executive producers also include Jason Katims and Michelle Lee of True Jack Productions.