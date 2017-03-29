Hulu Renews ‘Mindy Project’ for Sixth and Final Season

Hulu has renewed The Mindy Project for season six, which will air in September and will wrap up the series. Mindy Project, which started on Fox, where it lived for three seasons, has aired 107 episodes.

The series is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, who stars in the show as an OB/GYN.

Executive producers also include showrunner Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller.

The cast includes Kaling (Mindy Lahiri), Ed Weeks (Jeremy Reed), Ike Barinholtz (Morgan Tookers), Beth Grant (Beverly), Xosha Roquemore (Tamra Webb) and Fortune Feimster (Colette Kimball-Kinney).

Seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Hulu.

The Mindy Project is a Universal Television production, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment.