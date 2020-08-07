Hulu Renews ‘Love, Victor’ and ‘Taste the Nation’

Hulu has renewed Love, Victor and Taste the Nation for second seasons, the network revealed at its virtual TCA session. Love, Victor is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon. Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez and Isabella Ferreira are in the cast.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger executive produce along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

Padma Lakshmi is behind Taste the Nation, which began in June. The series takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the diverse food culture of various immigrant groups. Lakshmi and Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith exec produce.

“From renewals of fan and critic favorites Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, to exploring the true story of The Girl From Plainville and learning about David Chang’s deeply personal view at what’s next for the restaurant industry in The Next Thing You Eat, Hulu’s slate of original programming has never been stronger,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP of originals, Hulu. “Our content is driven by highly curated programming from best-in-class talent, and Hulu is dedicated to continuing to tell unique and inspired stories that our viewers crave.”

Hulu shared that it has over 35 million subscribers.

Selena Gomez has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez is an executive producer too, along with Martin, Short, John Hoffman, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Hulu has ordered straight-to-series originals The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning, and docuseries The Next Thing You Eat, which comes from David Chang and Morgan Neville. The Girl From Plainville is inspired by a real-life “texting-suicide” case. The Next Thing You Eat explores “the seismic changes happening around us” and how they affect our relationship with food.

Eater’s Guide to the World, with Maya Rudolph narrating, debuts Nov. 11.

Anthology series Monsterland, inspired by Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters,” debuts Oct. 2. Documentary I am Greta, about Greta Thunberg, premieres Nov. 13.

Animaniacs returns Nov. 20. Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce.

No Man’s Land, looking at the Syrian civil war, begins Nov. 18.