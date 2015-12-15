Hulu Renews ‘East Los High’

Hulu original drama East Los High has been picked up for a fourth season with a 12-episode order. Portraying the lives of inner-city Latino high school students in East Los Angeles, the series is produced by Wise Entertainment and was created by Carlos Portugal and Kathleen Bedoya.

East Los High is Hulu’s first original to announce a fourth season. The English-language drama series features an all Latino cast.

The executive producers include Portugal, Bedoya, Katie Elmore Mota and Mauricio Mota.

East Los’ renewal comes as the streaming service, built on off-network acquisitions, beefs up its originals portfolio, which includes comedies The Mindy Project and TheAwesomes and upcoming dramas 11/22/63 and The Path.

Hulu is jointly owned by Disney, 21st Century Fox and Comcast’s NBCUniversal.