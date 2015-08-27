Hulu Renews ‘Difficult People’ for Second Season

Hulu announced Monday it has ordered a second season of comedy Difficult People.

The order brings stars Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner as best friends living in New York back for ten episodes.

The series is executive producer by Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Scott King and Klausner.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world to be able to make more episodes of Difficult People,” said Klausner. “This must be what it feels like to win the lottery, have a fast metabolism or win an Oscar for My Cousin Vinny."

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions.