Hulu Renews ‘Difficult People’ for Season Three

Hulu has renewed the edgy comedy Difficult People for a third season. The new season, debuting in 2017, will feature 10 episodes.

Difficult People is produced by Universal Cable Productions and stars Julie Klausner as “Julie” and Billy Eichner as “Billy”. Klausner created the series and executive produces it as well, alongside Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch (Paper Kite Productions), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media) and showrunner Scott King.

Earlier this year, Klausner spoke to B&C about playing an exaggerated version of herself in the series. “You get to say things on TV you weren’t brave or smart or fast enough to say in real life when they happened to you,” she said. “You get to act out, be crazier, braver, dumber, louder, angrier, sillier.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Difficult People are streaming on Hulu. Season two debuted in July.