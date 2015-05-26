Hulu Renews ‘Deadbeat’ for Third Season

Hulu announced Tuesday it has renewed original series Deadbeat for a 13-episode third season.

A premiere date for the third season will be announced at a later time.

The half-hour comedy stars Tyler Labine as a hapless medium who helps ghosts settle their unfinished business. Brandon T. Jackson, Lucy DeVito and Cat Deeley also star.

“Deadbeat is a uniquely imaginative and charming series,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content, Hulu. “We are very happy to bring it back for another hilarious season and look forward to sharing new ghostly stories.”

The series is cocreated by Cody Heller and Brett Konner, with executive producer Dan Lagan showrunning.