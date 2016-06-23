Hulu Renews ‘Casual’ for Season Three

Hulu has picked up a third season of comedy Casual, with a 13-episode order.

Season two started earlier this month and season three arrives in 2017.

Casual, about a newly divorced single mother living with her brother and daughter, was nominated for a 2016 Golden Globe. Zander Lehmann created the series, which is directed by Jason Reitman. Executive producers, besides Lehmann and Reitman, are Helen Estabrook and Liz Tigelaar.

Related: Hulu Says Give Us 90 Seconds

Reitman has signed a first-look deal with Hulu for all television related projects, marking Hulu’s first development deal of this kind.

New episodes air every Tuesday.