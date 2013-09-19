Hulu Renews ‘The Awesomes' for Second Season

Hulu has picked up animated superhero comedy The Awesomes for a 10-episode second season,

the company announced Thursday.

Cocreated by Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, The Awesomes has regularly been one of

Hulu's top 10 most-watched shows each week since it launched Aug. 1, according

to the company. The first part of its two-part finale airs today and concludes

on Sept. 26.

"The Awesomes has

been a runaway hit with viewers, and we're thrilled to continue to work with

Seth, Mike and their creative team on another season," said Andy Forssell,

acting CEO and senior VP of content, Hulu. "We're also looking forward to our

continued partnerships with Broadway Video and Bento Box to bring fans of the

show more great adventures with The

Awesomes."

Season two will return in 2014 with new supervillains and

superheroes and be executive produced by Meyers, Shoemaker and Broadway Video's

Andrew Singer. Bento Box Entertainment will continue as the animation studio

and Judd Winick as writer and consulting producer.