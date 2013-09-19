Hulu Renews ‘The Awesomes' for Second Season
Hulu has picked up animated superhero comedy The Awesomes for a 10-episode second season,
the company announced Thursday.
Cocreated by Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, The Awesomes has regularly been one of
Hulu's top 10 most-watched shows each week since it launched Aug. 1, according
to the company. The first part of its two-part finale airs today and concludes
on Sept. 26.
"The Awesomes has
been a runaway hit with viewers, and we're thrilled to continue to work with
Seth, Mike and their creative team on another season," said Andy Forssell,
acting CEO and senior VP of content, Hulu. "We're also looking forward to our
continued partnerships with Broadway Video and Bento Box to bring fans of the
show more great adventures with The
Awesomes."
Season two will return in 2014 with new supervillains and
superheroes and be executive produced by Meyers, Shoemaker and Broadway Video's
Andrew Singer. Bento Box Entertainment will continue as the animation studio
and Judd Winick as writer and consulting producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.