Hulu Plus Inks Exclusive Licensing Deal With Parent NBCUniversal

Hulu has reached an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution to stream prior seasons of multiple NBCU properties on its Hulu Plus service.

NBCUniversal is one of Hulu’s parent companies, along with 21st Century Fox and Disney.

Hulu Plus subscribers will have access to prior seasons of Universal Television’s The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, Top Chef Masters, The Millionaire Matchmaker,Flipping Out, and E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians becoming available in the coming weeks.

Full seasons of NBC’s Parks and Recreation will be available as well on a non-exclusive basis. Current-season episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mindy Project and Parks and Recreation will remain available during their current season runs.

“NBCU programming has always been a significant part of Hulu’s success and growth. We are excited that Hulu will be the home for fans to catch up, discover and binge these hit comedies and reality shows, many of which have never been available in their entirety on-demand,” said Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins.